Aaron Phypers Claims Denise Richards Cheated -- Days After Her Domestic Violence Allegations!

Aaron Phypers dropped a bombshell claim about estranged wife Denise Richards, just days after she accused him of domestic violence!

As we previously reported, the 54-year-old actress obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband amid their divorce. In her filing on Wednesday, she claimed he physically and verbally abused her throughout their relationship. Denise even included evidence to support her allegations, including two photos of a black eye Aaron allegedly gave her back in 2022. See (below):

Aaron denied ever getting physical with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. The 52-year-old reiterated the denial in a new interview with TMZ on Saturday. According to Aaron, he is innocent. Instead, it is Denise who has done him dirty in their marriage. He claimed she was cheating — and has the receipts to prove it. What?!

Aaron said he discovered Denise was having an affair with another man at the beginning of the year while watching The Traitors. He claimed he had “a feeling” he needed to look through her stuff, so he did. That is when he saw “super inappropriate” messages between them. The texts allegedly included several selfies shared between the reality star and her lover, and flirty messages like her wishing him “sweet dreams.” The Quantum 360 founder also claimed other messages showed they attempted to meet up at a hotel and have the other guy sneak into her room.

Aaron confronted Denise about the alleged affair, and she promised never to do it again. Ultimately, they make up and stayed together. However, the Wild Things star allegedly did not stop talking to this guy. And Aaron found out she was still in communication with him months later in May, following her reconstructive surgery. He allegedly discovered more texts between them on her computer — “jaw-dropping” ones. Aaron claimed to have pictures of those messages, though he hasn’t actually shown the receipts! Not in the interview with TMZ or anywhere else, FYI!

Yet the pair didn’t break up at the time… not until July. As you know, Aaron listed July 4 as the date of their separation after they reportedly got into a huge fight. Denise confirmed a blowup altercation happened in her filing, saying Aaron stormed in and yelled for her to give him her phone. When she refused, he “aggressively marched towards me, squeezed my arm extremely tight and aggressively,” and demanded that she hand over the cell. She threatened to call 911, but he threatened her in response:

“I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

He allegedly also threatened to make her “disappear” if she ever called the police. However, Aaron said her story is only partially true. They did argue over a phone, but he claimed it was his phone, not hers. Not only that, she allegedly got physical with him. Hmm. Aaron claimed that his phone went missing on July 4. He questioned Denise if knew where it was, and she repeatedly denied seeing it. After 20 hours of searching for the phone, Aaron claimed he confronted the television personality again, and she went off, telling him to “get out.” She also allegedly hit and scratched him.

Aaron eventually found the phone “smashed to pieces” in the recycling bin. He claimed Denise did it, all because the cell had the photos of texts proving she cheated. Ultimately, this incident is what caused the breakup. Aaron said Denise texted his mom that same weekend to say she planned to divorce him, but he decided to file first.

Hmm…

As for the domestic violence allegations? Speaking to TMZ, Aaron insisted their marriage problems had nothing to do with abuse:

“I did not hit my wife in the face, ever. I’ve grabbed her and restrained her. I grabbed her and restrained her when she was punching Sami and Mammoth. I took them off like, ‘Guys, stop. Break it up.”

When it comes to the black eye, he also once again swore he “didn’t” hit her:

“She falls down a lot, and it’s embarrassing. And people know it – upside-down jacket. Her eyes go red. … She stumbled and hit a pole with a light on it. I was in my office. I have other people that were there. I’ve never struck her in the face. I didn’t. I’m appalled she even said that.”

Wait, she “hit a pole?” It is tough to believe his side of the story when there is evidence to support her claims, and he has yet to produce any to refute hers — or even prove she allegedly cheated. Not only that, this does not match what his close pal told Dailymail.com this week! The friend claimed Denise drunkenly “fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic Q360,” and “she fell and caught the corner of her eye on the stairs.” Not one mention of a pole here. So, things aren’t adding up… Watch the interview (below):

At this time, Denise has not responded to Aaron’s claims. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

