Aaron Phypers Threatens To 'Crush' Denise Richards' Hand In Shocking Resurfaced RHOBH Clip!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

OMG. This didn’t age well at all…

After Denise Richards accused her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of domestic violence, an upsetting clip from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has resurfaced — seemingly bolstering her claim! In the clip, which originally aired on Season 10, Episode 8 in 2020, Denise and Aaron can be seen holding hands as they walk into Kyle Richards‘ home amid a cast argument. Tensions are high as Denise tells her partner:

“Don’t say a f**king word.”

She also continues to remind him the cameras are on them as he tries to argue back at other cast members.

The 52-year-old actor, whom she married in 2018, then snaps in a whisper to the actress:

“Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f**king hand. Stop it.”

What the hell!!!

Watch (below):

During the season finale that year, Andy Cohen actually asked Denise “what was going on” in the intense interaction, but she downplayed it. The Wild Things alum said:

“I didn’t even know that [he said that]. I played it for him and he said, ‘I don’t even remember saying that. I don’t know why I would say that, because I’m afraid of you.’”

If he genuinely didn’t recall saying it, that’s also SUPER concerning. It shows it could’ve become so normal for him to threaten her with violence that he doesn’t remember any specific incidence…

She clarified that he said he was “afraid of [her]… in a joking way.” Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke called his comment “unacceptable,” and Garcelle Beauvais added:

“I didn’t hear it on the show, but I saw it on social media and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ … I was worried.”

Maybe that’s partially why so many cast members are neither shocked about the divorce nor feeling sorry for Aaron!

As the scene went viral, viewers on Instagram called out how concerning it is to see this following Denise’s allegations of physical and verbal abuse. They wrote:

“He always seemed off. This scene definitely gave red flags and run !” “Omg. My heart stopped when I saw this. I can’t believe this wasn’t made into a big deal, bc it is. This is so concerning!!!! Now, I wonder what she was really dealing with behind closed doors.” “I knew he seemed off but didn’t expect this!! Poor Denise! I love her and hope she is going to be okay ” “The signs were there the whole time!” “I hate this so much. This scene was so scary” “There it is. We all knew it wasn’t great. Creepy. Scary. I hope she’s ok. Going forward.” “wish Bravo had offered her help after what they saw & heard during filming. he’s clearly a violent man.”

Aaron has denied ever getting physical with Denise, who was granted a temporary restraining order against him amid their divorce. He must now stay away from his ex through August 8, when they have a court hearing scheduled.

Thoughts? Did you remember this clip? Let us know in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

