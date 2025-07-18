Aaron Phypers' Pal Claims Denise Richards' Black Eye Was Result Of Her 'Alcohol Problem' -- Not Domestic Violence!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We had a feeling Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ divorce would get messy when he demanded spousal support… but we never expected it to get to this disturbing level.

As we previously reported, Denise obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband this week — after accusing him of domestic violence. In her filing on Wednesday, the Starship Troopers star claimed Aaron physically and verbally abused her throughout their relationship, which began in late 2017. He allegedly “frequently violently” choked her, squeezed her head with both of his hands, “tightly” squeezed her arms, slapped her face and head, and slammed her head into a “bathroom towel rack [and more].” She even accused Aaron of threatening to kill her – and/or himself if she ever reported the abuse to the police.

Related: Isla Fisher Posts BRUTAL Sacha Baron Cohen Shade After Finalizing Divorce!

It’s truly horrific stuff. And The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum provided evidence to back her claims, including two pictures of a black eye — which she said was the result of the 52-year-old hitting her in 2022. The Wild Things actress claimed Aaron “became paranoid” that the potted plants at his workplace “contained listening devices.” He then allegedly called her a “f**king bitch” and hit her in the eye with the heel of his palm, giving her a severe bruise. See the photos of her injury (below):

Awful…

Aaron, unsurprisingly, denied all the accusations afterward. He claimed Denise “conjured up” the abuse claims and that he has the “real evidence,” which he has yet to share. However, his pal has now come forward to defend him… and tell a different story behind the black eye!

A source close to Aaron slammed Denise’s allegations to Dailymail.com on Thursday, insisting it’s all a huge lie. According to the friend, the OnlyFans creator made up the abuse claims to try to hide her own drinking problem — and that is what caused her black eye three years ago. Yes, really.

The insider is claiming Denise got injured from a drunken fall at Aaron’s wellness center, Quantum 360 Club (the same now-shut-down business mentioned in that fraud lawsuit against him), and not because her ex hit her:

“This is consistent with the ongoing untruthfulness of Denise Richards who is trying to hide her alcohol problem. That photo was taken in winter 2022 and the fact is, she was drunk at the time and fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic Q360. She fell and caught the corner of her eye on the stairs and then came up to the office where they treated her and put ice on it. There were lots of people in the office at the time, all of whom saw what happened.”

The pal swore that “Aaron has never touched her and never would.” Hmm. It’s hard to believe this version of the story due to the evidence supporting her claims right now, and we’re not only talking about the black eye photos. She also included a pic of her bruised arm on a red carpet. What about that resurfaced clip from RHOBH? You know the one where he threatened to crush Denise’s hand ON CAMERA. So, it is not looking good for Aaron at this time. No matter what he or his friend says about the allegations…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube.]