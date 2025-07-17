Denise Richards’ Ex Aaron Phypers Denies Abuse -- Says He Has 'The Real Evidence'

What does Aaron Phypers have to say for himself?

Denise Richards obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband over claims of domestic violence. In a court filing on Wednesday, she presented photo evidence of his alleged physical violence, such as two selfies highlighting a bruised eye — which she says was after he hit her.

She also accused him of threatening to kill her — and/or himself if she were to ever report him to police. Horrifying. She made clear it didn’t feel like an empty threat either, pointing out that he has eight unregistered guns that make her fear for her safety. Really, really awful stuff.

Related: Chris Martin & Coldplay Expose Alleged AFFAIR Mid-Concert!!

But on Thursday, Aaron spoke out. And not shockingly, he’s vehemently denying the allegations. Also unsurprising? He’s accusing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of being the problem! He told Us Weekly in response to claims he ever got physical with his spouse:

“Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence.”

“Conjured up”?! Has he seen those photos? Is he claiming they’re fake? Or that her stories of how she got the injuries was made up?!

He has not yet taken any legal action against his ex’s claims or shared any of his so-called “real evidence,” but he was the first to file for divorce earlier this month, claiming they split on July 4. They have a court hearing in early August, and he’ll need to stay away from the reality star until then.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]