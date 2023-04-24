Adele Says Goodbye To James Corden In LAST Carpool Karaoke Ever!

It’s here, y’all… James Corden’s FINAL Carpool Karaoke. Get your tissues.

After eight great years of love, laughter, and lots of singing, the fan favorite talk show segment is finally coming to an end ahead of James’ final episode of The Late Late Show this Thursday… and there to usher him out was his bestie, Adele.

The Oscar-winning singer arrived at James’ house early in the morning to LOUDLY wake him up, and took the wheel to allow him to be a passenger in this final installment. Right off the bat, the two began belting Rolling in the Deep — before James got deep in his feelings, reflecting on the early days of the show. He revealed “everyone on planet Earth said no” to the unique musical segment — until Mariah Carey so graciously agreed to be his first guest back in 2015. Her blessing setting off a domino-effect of greats like Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Lady GaGa, and many more.

Later, Adele got emotional before singing I Drink Wine, explaining that she wrote the lyrics to reflect her friendship with James, which she says began when she was just 21!

So sweet!

Finally, James took a moment to reflect on what he’d miss most about the show, saying:

“Almost everything. I think I underestimated how many friends I’d make doing it. It’s like a family. More than anything, I will just miss going into work with my friends every day.”

Awww. Watch the emotional last ride (below):

This, of course, was Adele’s second time appearing on the segment, first appearing in early 2016 — the episode which currently holds the highest amount of views among ALL installments — at a whopping 260 million!!!

What a great guest for a sendoff… What will YOU miss most about Carpool Karaoke, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

