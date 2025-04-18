Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Lick Each Other At Grammys After-Party! Adele Is A Hater! She: Lots Of Liam Payne Developments! Shawn Mendes Is No Longer Closeted! Spice Girls At War! Adele And More! | The Perez Hilton Show Adele Makes Surprising Confession! Adele Breaks Down In Tears After Spotting Céline Dion In The Crowd At Her Las Vegas Residency! See Their Emotional Encounter! Adele Confirms That Fans Won't See Her For 'An Incredibly Long Time' After Wrapping Up Residency! Oh, No! Adele Shouts Out Viral Olympics Breakdancer Raygun: 'So F**king Funny'! Adele Finally Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul -- In The CUTEST Way! Trans Controversy At The Olympics! Adele Madness! Tom Cruise Is Still Awful! Elon Musk Is Too! And More! | The Perez Hilton Show Adele & Rich Paul FINALLY Engaged, Per Report -- All The Proposal Deets! Adele Is Lying! | Perez Hilton Johnny Depp Fans Are Mad At Me! The New Jennifer Lopez! Shannen Doherty Sadness! Adele vs Taylor Swift And MORE! | Perez Hilton

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Spotted Singing Ultimate Sad Breakup Anthem At Karaoke After Jonathan Davino Split!

Sydney Sweeney Spotted Karaokeing Ultimate Breakup Anthem Amid Jonathan Davino Split!

How does an A-list celeb get over heartbreak? Just like everyone else… singing along to breakup songs at the top of her lungs!

This week, Sydney Sweeney was spotted at The Backyard Bar in Key West, Florida working through some of her breakup feels — with a little karaoke. In footage obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old is seen — and heard — loudly belting Adele‘s hit breakup anthem Someone Like You. She’s joined on stage by two other singers, though it’s not clear if they’re her friends or fellow bar patrons.

Related: Justin Bieber Wildin’ Out At The Strip Club! WHAT?!

Also in the clip, Sydney excitedly tells the DJ she’s “here forever” amid all the excitement and good times, adding, “Don’t get tired of me.” Watch (below):

Good for her! What better way to let her feelings out than through song? As we’ve been following, she recently called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino. We’ve heard the breakup has been really rough on her. And maybe it isn’t what she would have decided if she’d been given the choice.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think this is good evidence she really is heartbroken over the whole thing??

[Images via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 18, 2025 06:15am PDT

Share This