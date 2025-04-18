Sydney Sweeney Spotted Singing Ultimate Sad Breakup Anthem At Karaoke After Jonathan Davino Split!

How does an A-list celeb get over heartbreak? Just like everyone else… singing along to breakup songs at the top of her lungs!

This week, Sydney Sweeney was spotted at The Backyard Bar in Key West, Florida working through some of her breakup feels — with a little karaoke. In footage obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old is seen — and heard — loudly belting Adele‘s hit breakup anthem Someone Like You. She’s joined on stage by two other singers, though it’s not clear if they’re her friends or fellow bar patrons.

Also in the clip, Sydney excitedly tells the DJ she’s “here forever” amid all the excitement and good times, adding, “Don’t get tired of me.” Watch (below):

Good for her! What better way to let her feelings out than through song? As we’ve been following, she recently called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino. We’ve heard the breakup has been really rough on her. And maybe it isn’t what she would have decided if she’d been given the choice.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think this is good evidence she really is heartbroken over the whole thing??

[Images via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]