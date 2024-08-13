Adele Shouts Out Viral Olympics Breakdancer Raygun: 'So F**king Funny'!

Raygun is ALL the rage with Adele!

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard about the new meme queen Rachael Gunn, you’ve been missing out! The Australian breakdancer for the 2024 Olympics has been going absolutely viral online for her unique and “creative” routine, as she put it. Between kangaroo hops to rep her home country mixed with a few amateurish spins and kicks that barely resembled the actual breakdancing being performed by her opponents, she proved to the world she had absolutely no business being on the world stage at such a prestigious event. And the internet ATE IT UP!

Just check out some moments from her performance (below):

And, as it turns out, her biggest fan is none other than someone who is a virtuoso in their field: Adele!!

During her concert at Messe München, the Hello singer took a moment between songs to shout out Raygun. Superfan Jennifer Cook‘s TikTok footage shows the whole in-concert moment, where the songstress said:

“I have to ask you because it’s all that me and my friends have been talking about last night, after the show and today — and I’m not saying anything, you know, I think it’s the best thing that’s happened in the Olympics the entire time — did anyone see the breakdancing lady?”

LOLz!

She went on to call the addition of breakdancing to the Olympic Games “f**king fantastic”, although she admitted she couldn’t tell if Rachael’s routine was “a joke” or not. But that didn’t matter, as the Someone Like You singer said:

“It has made me very very happy … Me and my friends have been s**tting ourselves laughing for 24 hours.”

See her full speech (below):

If you’ve got Adele talking about you mid-concert, you know you’ve made some waves in the world — for better or worse. Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

