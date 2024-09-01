Adele Confirms That Fans Won't See Her For 'An Incredibly Long Time' After Wrapping Up Residency! Oh, No!

Say it ain’t so, Adele!

Back in July, we heard some pretty substantial rumblings that the English crooner was going to be taking a pretty significant break from music and performing live, as well, after she wrapped her Las Vegas residency along with her off-shoot ten-show residency that she’s been holding in recent weeks in Munich, Germany. And now that things are rapidly coming to a close, those rumors have been confirmed: Adele is all about taking a SUPER long break from music and stepping back from being in the public eye!

On Saturday night, Adele concluded her aforementioned Munich residency with her tenth show in the German city. And during that show, as fans listened on in sadness with audible groans and moans of displeasure, she revealed that she is DONE with music and the life of being a celebrity. Well, for a while, at least. But it’s gonna be for a LONG while!!

During the Munich show, per TikTok vids and other social media uploads that have started seeping out across the internet, Adele said this to her throngs of fans in the audience:

“I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

Oh, no!

And she isn’t kidding about taking a LOT of time for herself (and her fiancé Rich Paul), either. Now, she does have ten more shows to do back in Vegas first — ones that were postponed from earlier this fall. So, she’s not quite done yet. But she’s very close! And when she leaves us, she ain’t coming back for a WHILE! Saying that she’s going to be out of the public eye for “an incredibly long time,” the recording artist explained:

“I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

An “incredibly long time” is such a statement! Are we talking multiple years?! A decade?? You can see the moment for yourself (below):

Wow!!

TBH, we totally get it. She has been going extremely hard over the last few years (really, for her whole career, if we’re being honest). She’s definitely earned the break! And now that she’s engaged to her husband-to-be and happy AF about it, well, she clearly wants to take her foot off the gas pedal and enjoy life a bit. As is her right! We are so happy for her in that regard!!!

Still, we are gonna miss her performances so much — and we’ll be pining for new music this whole “incredibly long time,” too! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Thoughts?? Takes?! Well wishes?? Share ’em (below)!

