Adele To Replace Katy Perry On Idol? Bennifer - Making It Work!!! Kim Zolciak Goes OFF! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Trust no one but Perez! Lots to discuss today! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Adele Is Lazy! Adele Is Very Unwell Bradley Cooper Walked In On Jay-Z Watching WHAT During Beyoncé Meeting?! Adele FINALLY Reveals What She Was Thinking During Her Viral NBA Meme Moment! LOLz! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 30, 2024 17:24pm PDT Share This Categories Adele American Idol Anglophilia Ben Affleck Daily Recap! Jennifer Lopez Katy Perry Kim Zolciak PerezTV Real Housewives YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article