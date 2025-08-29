Adult Film Star Kylie Page's Cause Of Death Officially Confirmed 

We officially know what happened to Kylie Page.

As we previously reported, the porn star, whose real name is Kylie Pylant, passed away at her home in Los Angeles County at just 28 years old back on June 25. Law enforcement sources told TMZ police found fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia at her place, and believe she died from a suspected drug overdose. Now we have confirmation.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, an autopsy revealed that Kylie died from an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine. Oh no. The medical examiner ruled it an accidental death. This is incredibly heartbreaking, as Kylie celebrated being 60 days sober five days before she died.

Sources previously told TMZ the adult film actress struggled with addiction long before she rose to fame in the porn industry. She reportedly tried different drugs since she was a teenager, and her family knew about her substance abuse issues. However, she eventually had enough and tried to get clean. The outlet reported Kylie went into rehab and lived in a sober house. Insiders said she was attending AA meetings and taking them very seriously. She even went on to lead some sessions herself. It appears she broke her sobriety, though. So sad.

We’re sending love to her friends and family. Rest in peace, Kylie…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Kylie Page/Instagram]