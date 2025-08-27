TikTok Star Natasha Allen Sadly Dies At Just 28

A beloved TikTok influencer has tragically passed away… far, far too young.

Over the weekend, an announcement popped up on Natasha Allen’s social media pages announcing what longtime fans feared most: after a lengthy battle with stage 4 synovial sarcoma, an aggressive soft tissue cancer, she has passed away at just 28 years old. The announcement reads:

“Natasha was a beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy. She touched countless hearts and she was a big advocate for synovial sarcoma awareness. Her spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. Any donations will go towards her service, any remaining funds will go towards synovial sarcoma research.”

So, so heartbreaking.

You can visit her GoFundMe HERE.

Natasha was first diagnosed with the devastating disease in 2020 and has documented the various stages of her battle in the years since. Throughout her journey, she underwent multiple rounds of chemo, radiation, and underwent tumor removal procedures. But in the end, she sadly lost the fight against the unforgiving disease… But she never lost her positive outlook.

Our hearts are with Natasha’s loved ones during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

