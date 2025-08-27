Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Everything Has Changed For Princess Catherine After Cancer Battle -- Her New Priorities Revealed! Princess Catherine Is BLONDE!! See The Dramatic Transformation! Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Claims Police Body Cam Video & 911 Call Will 'Change Narrative' Around His Death! Dawson’s Creek Cast Is Reuniting Amid James Van Der Beek’s Cancer Battle Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle Brandon Blackstock’s Pregnant Daughter Savannah Breaks Silence On Death Kelly Clarkson WILL Stay On The Voice! How Kelly Clarkson’s Former Assistant Honored ‘Soulmate’ Brandon Blackstock At His Celebration Of Life Prince William & Princess Catherine Are Moving Again -- Here’s Why! Kelly Clarkson Being Replaced On The Voice After Ex's Death -- Possibly By One Of These Stars Brandon Blackstock's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Death How Kelly Clarkson Felt About Ex Brandon Blackstock Moving On With Her Former Assistant!

R.I.P.

TikTok Star Natasha Allen Sadly Dies At Just 28

TikTok Star Natasha Allen Sadly Dies At Just 28

A beloved TikTok influencer has tragically passed away… far, far too young.

Over the weekend, an announcement popped up on Natasha Allen’s social media pages announcing what longtime fans feared most: after a lengthy battle with stage 4 synovial sarcoma, an aggressive soft tissue cancer, she has passed away at just 28 years old. The announcement reads:

“Natasha was a beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy. She touched countless hearts and she was a big advocate for synovial sarcoma awareness. Her spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. Any donations will go towards her service, any remaining funds will go towards synovial sarcoma research.”

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Tribute To Hairstylist On First Birthday Since His Death

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by natasha (@natashaallen)

So, so heartbreaking.

You can visit her GoFundMe HERE.

Natasha was first diagnosed with the devastating disease in 2020 and has documented the various stages of her battle in the years since. Throughout her journey, she underwent multiple rounds of chemo, radiation, and underwent tumor removal procedures. But in the end, she sadly lost the fight against the unforgiving disease… But she never lost her positive outlook.

@possiblynatasha

my cancer journey 2020 til now. always open for questions here ???? #synovialsarcoma #stage4cancer #cancer #ayacancer #sarcoma #greenscreen

♬ Alpha and Omega – Josué Novais Piano Worship

Our hearts are with Natasha’s loved ones during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Natasha Allen/TikTok]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2025 15:25pm PDT

Share This