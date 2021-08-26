New Video Evidence Shows Alleged 'Killer Teen' Aiden Fucci Walking With Victim & More

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The last walk Tristyn Bailey ever took was with her alleged killer, and chilling new security footage confirms she thought the two were just taking an innocent stroll that ill-fated night earlier this year.

A hoard of new evidence in Aiden Fucci’s murder case was released by prosecutors on Tuesday, which included security footage taken from the night the 14-year-old allegedly stabbed the 13-year-old 114 times.

In one heartbreaking clip (see here), the Florida cheerleader is seen walking beside her alleged killer toward a wooded area just after midnight on May 9 in their St. Johns neighborhood — which police say was the last time Bailey was seen alive. Over an hour later, the video allegedly shows Fucci sprinting away from the wooded area by himself. Another video allegedly shows the teen at a front door, holding a pair of white shoes.

Prosecutors also released surveillance footage recorded on a camera inside the family’s home, showing Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, allegedly washing her son’s bloodstained jeans after the murder. In June, Smith was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to Bailey’s murder after turning herself in. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

Three Snapchat videos were also released. These clips show the teen in the back of a cop car while authorities were allegedly searching for Bailey. While smiling at the camera, Fucci said:

“We’re having fun, in a f**king cop car.”

In another video, Fucci said:

“Guess who’s in a f**king cop car… tripping, dude.”

This evidence dump comes after police docs revealed the suspect had previously told a close female friend about his desire to kill someone, and that he heard voices in his head telling him to murder.

Fucci allegedly told this friend that “he was going to murder someone… within the month” and that “he would find a random person walking at night, drag them into the woods, and stab them.” The friend allegedly recalled to police that Aiden planned to “act innocent after the murder and continue killing people,” adding that he told her he would ultimately “run away, make people believe he was dead, and continue killing people.”

Less than a month later, police found Bailey dead in the woods — the same day she was reported missing by her family. An autopsy report showed she had 49 defensive stab wounds on her arms and right hand, as well as 35 stab wounds to her head and neck.

Fucci is charged with first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult.

You can watch the rest of the new footage for yourself (below).

[Image via St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office/News4]