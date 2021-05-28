14-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Brutal Cheerleader Murder Case: Victim Was Allegedly Stabbed 114 Times!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Authorities have now revealed that Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old cheerleader allegedly murdered in Florida earlier this month by her classmate, was stabbed 114 times in what is being referred to as a “premeditative” homicide.

Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old arrested for this heinous crime, has had his charges upped from second-degree murder to first. He will also be charged as an adult given the nature of the incident. 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza confirmed this update in a news conference Thursday, saying:

“It brings me no pleasure to be charging a 14-year-old as an adult with first-degree murder. But I can tell you also the executive team and I reviewed all the facts, all the circumstances, the applicable law and it was not a difficult decision to make, that he should be charged as an adult.”

He expanded on the decision, continuing:

“The juvenile system is geared for kids with drug issues maybe, or who commit non-violent crime.”

It was later in the interview that Larizza (above, right inset) added how the young girl had been stabbed 114 times, after previously holding off on that information because it was so “horrific.” At least 49 of those wounds were found on Tristyn’s arms, hands, and head, proving what authorities believe indicates “they were defensive in nature.” The attorney also added:

“Premeditation can be inferred from just the sheer number of stab wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer. Every time that arm went back, and every time that arm went down, that was premeditation and it happened 228 times.”

He noted of the young girl:

“She was fighting for her life. It’s just sad that we even have to talk about that.”

Authorities have also gained informative evidence against the suspect they plan to use in court, such as his oddly relaxed attitude during the whole situation. As we previously reported, the teen was seen posting a disturbing Snapchat the day of Bailey’s death in the back of a cop car on his way in for questioning. He wrote over a selfie with his hand raised in a peace sign:

“Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately?”

Likely referring to this piece of evidence, as well as more gained through conversations with those involved with the case, the attorney further shared:

“It’s not just the fact she was stabbed 114 times – it’s also information that we were able to glean from witnesses. The defendant made statements to several people that he intended to kill someone. He didn’t say who that was but he indicated that he was going to kill someone by taking them into the woods and stabbing them which are certainly the facts of this case.”

Fucci, who has been held in a juvenile detention center since May 10, will be transferred to an adult facility, but will be kept away from the adult inmates. A motive has yet to be determined and no evidence to prove mental health issues have been found. Police did not reveal whether or not the suspect confessed to the crime, though on the day of his arrest, he reportedly made several “admissions” of guilt, according to First Coast News. It also remains unclear whether the cheerleader was the intended target of this attack or if she happened to be in “the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to Larizza.

That said, two video cameras show the teens walking together toward the pond (where Tristyn was later found dead following a missing persons report) at around 1:45 a.m. on the day of the murder. Hours later at 3:27 a.m., cameras show just Aiden returning, carrying his shoes.

While some have questioned whether or not Bailey was sexually assaulted prior to her death (especially since Aiden and his friends reportedly said she “probably deserved” to die because of the way she dressed), police have not confirmed that was the case. However, they haven’t ruled out the possibility of upping his charges should more information come to light. Fucci’s next court date has not been announced.

As for Bailey, the young girl was remembered in a memorial service on May 18. A GoFundMe page was also set up for her family, raising over $59,000 dollars (well over its $20,000 goal). We’re thinking of the Bailey family and all the cheerleader’s loved ones as they mourn this truly devastating loss.

You can view the full press conference (below)…

