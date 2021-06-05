Mother Of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Stabbed Cheerleader 114 Times Arrested For Tampering With Case Evidence

This case just keeps getting worse as more details come out…

The mother of Aidan Fucci — the 14-year-old accused of brutally stabbing Tristyn Bailey 114 times — has been charged for tampering with case evidence. According to First Coast News, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Crystal Lane Smith in a statement on Saturday. Authorities said the 35-year-old surrendered herself and “was subsequently booked into the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Detention Center.” St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said in the announcement:

“I remain incredibly proud of the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for their continued thoroughness in this investigation. Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution.”

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities obtained a surveillance video from within the home that reportedly showed the momma entering Aidan’s bedroom after he was taken in for questioning. Smith allegedly retrieved a pair of blue jeans, which he was reportedly wearing the night the 13-year-old cheerleader had been stabbed. In the clip obtained by First Coast News, she then washed them in a nearby bathroom and then returned the pants to the master bedroom “for a period of time.”

The docs then claim Smith allegedly joined another witness in “inspecting the jeans several times” before taking the item back to her child’s room. The day after Bailey’s murder, Fucci had been placed with his parents in an audio and video recording room. According to the documents, Smith allegedly asked her son if he was sure nothing was on his clothes from the previous night.

If you’ve been following the case, you may recall that authorities actually found some clothing stained with blood. Now, police found more blood traces on the jeans and the drain of the bathroom sink. They also discovered a hunting knife in a nearby retention pond. The suspected murder weapon was missing a tip, which police claim was found on Bailey’s body.

As of Thursday morning, Fucci entered a plea of not guilty for a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at an adult prison facility in Florida but is kept separate from other inmates. His mom is also being held on a $25,000 bond.

Hardwick said in light of the new details, per People:

“Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family.”

Here’s hoping! Our thoughts continue to go out to the family and friends of Tristyn. We cannot even imagine how much pain they must be going through as more details arise in this case.

