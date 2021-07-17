A 'Satanic Element'?! New Evidence Revealed In Murder Of 13-Year-Old Cheerleader

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The murder of a child is obviously never clean or simple — but the case of Tristyn Bailey just gets more disturbing the more we learn about it.

Those following the Florida case will no doubt be unable to forget the details: the 13-year-old cheerleader was stabbed 114 times, and just as shockingly the suspect charged with her murder was another child from the same private school — a 14-year-old named Aiden Fucci (above, inset).

His behavior throughout the investigation has been truly spine-tingling. For example the case first went viral after he posted a Snapchat from the back of a police car on his way into questioning, flashing a peace sign — along with the caption:

“Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately?”

For many, it seemed almost like he was bragging about it…

Other social media posts by Fucci and his friends reportedly included deranged sentiments like saying the young girl “probably deserved” it and talking about what she was wearing.

And the first thing he said when first informed of the murder will chill you to the bone…

Related: Fucci’s Mother Arrested For Tampering With Case Evidence

On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office released reports from the investigators and county medical examiner’s office to Fucci’s defense team, making it public information. But it may be the type of info you don’t want in your brain — if so, do NOT continue. You’ve been warned.

According to the reports, Fucci was sitting at the sheriff’s office with his parents when they were all informed that Tristyn’s body had been found. And he responded:

“How is that my problem?”

The docs also contain Fucci’s responses to early questioning about the murder. Here’s what he told investigators, according to People:

The two had been in the woods together when he tried to kiss her, but she rebuffed him. She grabbed him, and he pushed her away. She fell and hit her head. He got angry, told her to “F off” and left.

However, that doesn’t match the evidence. Cops found bloody sneakers and clothing in his bedroom — something his story didn’t account for.

In addition, investigators also noticed a notebook full of “drawings of a violent nature,” some of which they thought had a “Satanic element to them.” One was a naked woman with Xs slashed into her private parts. The figure’s arms were cut off, bleeding profusely.

49 of Bailey’s stab wounds were defensive, covering her arms and hands.

But that wasn’t all. Fucci’s friends ended up being helpful character witnesses against him. Two reportedly told police he had mentioned “on multiple occasions that he wanted to kill someone by stabbing them or slitting their throat.”

One said he’d made it clear “if he were to kill someone, it was going to be planned, he would find a random person walking at night, drag them into the woods, and stab them.” Per the docs, that witness tried to speak in his friend’s defense, saying:

“Aiden knew something was wrong with him and wanted to reach out for help.”

He did not, so far as anyone has reported, ever get any professional help for violent urges.

Of note: the medical examiner did not find evidence of sexual assault, something which had been in question before the full report.

The M.E. did find a cryptic clue on Bailey’s body: there was a smiley face drawn on her right ankle, and on her left ankle the word “KARMA” was written in blue ink. It is unknown how or when these marks got there.

Fucci is currently being charged with first degree murder. That charge had been upgraded from second degree murder when the state attorney made the decision to try the boy as an adult. He has entered a plea of not guilty, though we cannot imagine what kind of defense his lawyers could mount against all this.

[Image via GoFundMe/Duval County Jail.]