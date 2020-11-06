Al Roker Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Says He'll Be Undergoing Surgery

Beloved Today show anchor Al Roker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old made the announcement on Friday’s broadcast, revealing he will be taking time off to undergo prostate removal surgery next week. Telling his co-hosts and viewers, Roker was up front about the “aggressive” cancer, though he did note he’s “gonna be okay.” He shared:

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

The longtime weatherman also recalled the moment he found out from his doctor, as well as describing how he was alone and without the support of his wife Deborah Roberts:

“When he started, he closed his door and said, ‘I always like to have these discussions face to face.’ And I was like, ‘Uh-oh. Well, that doesn’t sound good.’ You hear the word ‘cancer’ and your mind goes, it’s the next level, you know? I feel badly, because I didn’t tell Deborah to come with me. In hindsight, boy I wish I’d told her to come. She was upset. And once she got past that, the reporter in her kinda took over. And then she’s been at everything ever since.”

Dr. Vincent Laudone, the surgeon performing Al’s procedure at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, even appeared on today’s show to share some insight:

“Fortunately, his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate.”

We’re wishing him a speedy recovery!! You’ve got this, Al!

Ch-ch-check out his announcement (below) for more:

