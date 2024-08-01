Alabama Barker Posts Bikini Pics Of Her 'Slim' Waist & Blasts 'Insecurity' After Admitting To Taking Weight Loss Medication

We’re so glad Alabama Barker is feeling better!

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker revealed recently on TikTok that she’s taking weight loss medication because she thinks she looks “so fat” and “so ugly” in photographs. Mainly… because that’s what some really crappy commenters have told her.

It was really heartbreaking to hear she’d let the negativity in like that. And also that she’d gone to such extreme — and potentially unhealthy — measures.

But in a new series of posts on her Instagram it seems she may be getting over it. First she posted a comment on her Stories about fighting the “insecurity” others have put into her:

“Just kidding I can’t let the hate win & the insecurity’s in other individuals dim my light, love you guys still “

She followed that with a brand new carousel of bikini pics! And this time she talked about how great she was looking, quoting Gunna‘s Clear My Rain:

“ah baby slim in the waist, body right she a 10 in the face.”

Good for her! We’re so happy she’s feeling less insecure!

What do YOU think of Alabama’s latest posts??

