Alabama Barker Reveals She’s Taking Weight Loss Medication For This Heartbreaking Reason!

Alabama Barker just made such a heartbreaking confession.

In a recent makeup video on TikTok, the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker revealed she’s taking weight loss medication! WHAT?! THIS GIRL????

Yes, despite posting tons of photos her fellow teens are drooling over — getting her over 2 million followers on Instagram — she’s not comfortable with how she looks. Why? Because she received a bunch of messages online calling her “fat” and “ugly.” Alabama said:

“I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly.’”

Oh no!!!

In her eyes, she sadly agrees with what the haters are saying. Now, she admits she’s using weight loss drugs to try to shed some pounds, despite being just 18 and totally healthy. The teen continued:

“And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that. But I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”

This is so sad. She does not need weight loss drugs at all. And she definitely does not photograph like an “ogre”! We hate so much that Alabama thinks of herself this way because she’s letting the bullying comments of internet weirdos get to her. Watch the video (below):

Alabama doesn’t name which drug she’s on. However, her mom, Shanna Moakler, shared last month how she used the Type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro to help her lose weight after she got to a “very dark place” and ate “the pain away” when both her parents died in 2023. Could it be that same one? Hmm.

Our hearts break for Alabama. We hope she realizes she is amazing just the way she is and doesn’t need to change her appearance — especially just because of some hate comments online. And certainly not at 18 when she isn’t even done growing into her look yet! Tons of people naturally shed that last bit of what’s called “baby fat” as they become adults in their early 20s! Why would some doctor not caution her to wait until that happens before prescribing medication with potentially dangerous side effects?

Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know and send some positive vibes her way in the comments below.

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram]