Alabama Barker Lost Almost $200K Worth Of Watches In A FAST FOOD Restaurant Bathroom?!

Alabama Barker is mourning the loss of her pricey designer wristwatches!

Over on Instagram on Saturday, the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared some super sad news to her Stories. Apparently, while out at a fast food restaurant in Cali, the teen lost not one but TWO of her expensive timepieces in the bathroom. A mistake we’ve all made — everyone has taken off a ring or bracelet while washing their hands or something — but most people’s property isn’t worth as much as a base model Lamborghini!

Related: ‘Strict But Not Strict’ Dad Travis Details Alabama’s Dating Rules!

In her posts, the Blink-182 rocker’s daughter said:

“Whoever took my patek [sic] and Cartier watch out of the fat burger bathroom a day ago in Burbank I have a reward for you. Please give it back … My heart is broken. Bring it back to me!!!”

She also added a few photos of the missing watches. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

These watches retail for close to $100,000 EACH!! We can’t imagine why she would’ve presumably taken off something worth that much in a Fat Burger bathroom in Burbank, but this would seem to be a lesson learned… she probably won’t be doing THAT again!

The Cartier watch in particular could also possibly be the one her step-grandma Kris Jenner got her for her 18 birthday recently. Although Alabama didn’t specify this was the same watch, if it is, that only adds salt to the wound!

Hopefully the person who allegedly took them will do the right thing and return them, or at the very least, hopefully someone can find them for her. Ugh!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram]