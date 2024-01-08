‘Strict But Not Strict' Dad Travis Barker Details 18-Year-Old Alabama's Dating Rules!

Alabama Barker is giving fans some insight into Travis Barker’s parenting style!

On Sunday, the 18-year-old took to TikTok with a fun Q&A with her musician dad, asking him how he’d react in a series of hypothetical situations. She starts off by sharing:

“Okay you guys. I’m asking my strict but not strict dad hypothetical questions, okay?”

She then fires off the first one at the 48-year-old to set the stage:

“Would you consider yourself strict?”

He responds “No,” before the pair get into the meat and potatoes:

Alabama: “What are you going to do if I sneak out and you find out the next day?” Travis: “I’m going to tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on restriction.”

Alabama then chuckles at the idea of “restriction” — which seemingly brought up some childhood memories:

“I’m not even kidding you, restriction was his thing.”

The two go on:

Alabama: “What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering you?” Travis: “I would come to your location and I would find you.”

Whoa! Imagine Trav just showing up on your date! Next?

Alabama: “What would you do if me or my friends came home high or drunk?” Travis: “I would tell you not to ever do it again.”

The teen then clarifies, “I don’t do that,” before they move on to the next questions:

Alabama: “Am I allowed to have guy friends over?” Travis: “If I’m home.” Alabama: “Am I allowed to close my door with a guy in the room?” Travis: “Not without me coming in to check on you.” Alabama: “Would you let me drive to a guy’s house by myself at night?” Travis: “No.”

Hmm! That level of strictness might surprise a lot of online commenters! Many have criticized Trav’s supposedly lax parenting due to Alabama’s risqué social media photos and vids. They assume anything goes in the Barker house, which clearly isn’t so! They apparently just have a looser idea of what’s OK on Instagram — which makes sense considering what both Alabama’s mom AND stepmom post!

On the driving safety note, they continue:

Alabama: “What would you do if I towed my car? My car got towed?” Travis: “Towed? I would have you find out where it got towed to.”

The celeb kid then asks her dad if he’d make her pay for it, which he responded to after some thought with a firm “Yeah.”

The two continue:

Alabama: “What would you do if I got a C or lower in class?” Travis: “Well, you have.” Alabama: “What would you do if I stayed out past my curfew?” Travis: “You have.” Alabama: “I know, but what would you do?” Travis: “I’d tell you you don’t need to go anywhere the next day, and then stress to you how important curfew is.” Alabama: “What would you do if I skipped, like, all my classes?” Travis: “I would start doing school with you.”

The teen cringes at that idea… Which pretty much is every angsty youth’s nightmare! LOLz!

She then brings it home with the final question:

Alabama: “What would you do if I hit my car?” Travis: “Like you get mad and you hit your car?” Alabama: “No, like I crashed.” Travis: “I wouldn’t really care about the car, I’d worry if you were okay.”

Awww!

The blonde then checks back in with her fans, asking them to tell her “if he passed the vibe check,” to which the proud dad quickly responds:

“Of course I did.”

We don’t know if his baby momma Shanna Moakler would agree…

What a fun little video! It sounds like the Blink-182 drummer has quite the level head on his shoulders. In the comments, fans seem to agree:

“he chill but responsible” “He’s so chill but still protective” “He’s only concerned about your safety. Very sweet!” “I would be scared to disappoint him. He’s so sweet” “He chill but standing on business” “just the way he looks at you like he pays such close attention to you. it’s so sweet” “His personality is so calming lol”

Vibe check passed for sure! Kourtney Kardashian picked a good one to raise Rocky with! Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

