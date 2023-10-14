Alabama Barker Says She's 'Misunderstood' On Social Media: 'People Are Going To Hate Regardless'

Alabama Barker is getting real about how she stays so cool amid all the online hate.

The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler is all about keeping things peaceful in her life. In an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, the aspiring rapper had a question submitted by a fan that read:

“how do u stay so positive when everyone on social media [sic] being annoying”

Alabama had a great answer prepared for her follower! In a selfie she posted to her Stories, she responded to the question by explaining life online is “very challenging” and she feels “very misunderstood”:

“I’m not going to sit here & lie and say it’s easy to keep pushing, it’s [sic] gets very challenging especially when they don’t know you, I feel very misunderstood!”

So very wise. But, also, it’s just the universal experience for every 17-year-old to be misunderstood! LOLz!

Despite her frustration with trolls and haters, she’s keeping her chin up! She explained it’s just part of her “lifestyle” — but it doesn’t slow her down much:

“It’s all a part of the lifestyle… people are going to hate regardless.. you need to not feed into it, you won’t benefit from it! Keep your peace protected.”

It’s great to hear she’s got a good way to combat all the negativity! What do U think about Alabama’s advice, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

