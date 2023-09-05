Alabama Barker Has A Savage Response For Her 'Evil-Hearted' Critics!

Alabama Barker has a very clear message for her critics.

On Instagram Sunday, the daughter of legendary drummer Travis Barker took to her Stories to share her thoughts amid the hate she’s been receiving recently. She’s ready to rise above all the negativity, it seems, as she wrote:

“Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them… what kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble.”

It’s certainly reassuring to remember that people who have time to just be jerks online all day can’t be living the happiest lives… right?

She continued on to share to her followers a reminder that “the evil-hearted never wins”:

“Misery loves company, but we’re cut from different cloths, made from different sauces. Stay blessed, wish them well, and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins.”

You go, girl!

Last month the aspiring rapper revealed she’s been struggling with an ongoing “thyroid problem and autoimmune disease” which left her as a victim to trolls who body-shamed her about her weight. With all of the criticism surrounding her lately, it’s amazing to see her take such a mature stance on the matter. Don’t let the haters get you down, Alabama!

What do U think about her response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

