Alabama Barker Is Trying To Become A Rapper?!

Following her dreams!

It looks like Alabama Barker is following in her rocker dad Travis Barker’s footsteps and creating music! But it’s not the kind of tunes some would think she’d make…

Rather than dropping a rock record, it appears the 17-year-old wants to pursue a career in rap music. Yep, you read that right! Alabama took to TikTok to share a sneak peek of a track called Dime in the Rough. You can ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

@alabamabarker Make it as in music dont start with that bs again, anyways heres this. ♬ original sound – Alabama barker

As for fans’ thoughts on the track teaser? It looks like it was met with mixed reactions! People hopped in the comments section either praising her or criticizing the lyrics of the song, writing:

“I just know the kardashians are so embarrassed” “Ofc you’re gonna make it your dad is a rockstar” “let’s keep this unreleased” “wait why is it lowkey giving” “Y’all are just hating cause she has a famous dad but this actually good” “Y’all are mad it’s actually good. GO OFF SISSS” “I’m lowkey feeling it, it’s real good”

We don’t think it’s bad at all! It certainly takes guts to put yourself out there like this, so good for her!

There were also a bunch of comments comparing her to Latto:

“Okay lattoo” “it gives latto vibes continue to build your name more” “Latto and you need to do a song TOGETHER” “I thought this was Latto”

Everyone will have to wait and see if Alabama ends up dropping this track soon! What do you think of the song snippet, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments below!

