Alabama Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘The Best Stepmom’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute!

Alabama Barker is singing Kourtney Kardashian’s praises on her birthday!

The 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker took to Instagram Stories to pen a touching tribute to Kourt in honor of her turning 44 on Tuesday. She wrote alongside a picture of the reality star sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap while on a plane:

“Happy birthday Kourt. You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom. Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

Aww!! Innerestingly enough, though, the sweet post come one day after Alabama’s mom Shanna Moakler threw some shade at Kourtney’s close relationship with the teen and her siblings Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. When a fan brought up how The Kardashians star referred to herself as a “mom of 6,” the former pageant queen slammed her with a shady remark that read:

“She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol.”

Clearly, Shanna doesn't have a lot of nice things to say about Kourtney as Alabama does! Was the social media personality's kind words also meant to be a response to her mom's shade?

