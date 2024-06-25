Alabama Barker Shares Rare Pic Of Baby Brother Rocky In Kourtney Kardashian's Arms!

Alabama Barker just dropped a rare photo of her baby brother!

The 18-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Monday to post a snapshot of her stepmomma, Kourtney Kardashian, and her dad, Travis Barker, sitting side-by-side on a private jet. Oh, and did we mention Kourt was holding Rocky in her arms??

The Blink-182 drummer just looked straight at the camera while holding his phone. Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum leaned in close to her husband and pursed her lips to the camera — while holding their 7-month-old son! Aww! You don’t see the little guy’s face as he stares out the window with his face out of the frame. But it’s still such an adorable family photo! She captioned the post:

“My favorite people.”

Kourt later re-posted the sweet snapshot on her account, simply writing:

“ love you”

Check out the rare photo of Rocky cuddling up to Kourtney (below):

So sweet!

