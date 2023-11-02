Is Alabama Barker STILL Not A Fan Of Travis & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Name?!

Alabama Barker seems to have a lot of thoughts about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy’s name!

In case you missed it, the Blink-182 drummer confirmed on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast their baby will be called Rocky! Travis previously teased the name Rocky Thirteen during a joint interview with Alabama in July. However, the 17-year-old was not a fan of the moniker whatsoever!

She was horrified when she heard her dad’s suggestion and exclaimed to Complex the name was “so bad.” Oof! While the 47-year-old musician also recognized the name was “bad,” he did try to defend it, arguing:

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

But Alabama still wasn’t convinced! She ended the discussion, noting:

“Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school.”

Damn. She really seems to hate the name! Alabama then went on to give her “better” suggestions, which included Audemars, Milan, and Patek. But Trav and Kourt clearly didn’t go with her choices, and stuck with Rocky instead. Whether or not Thirteen is still a part is unknown at this time!

But is Alabama still not a fan of her baby brother’s name four months later? Well, it seems she had a change of heart! The teen told E! News on Wednesday she thinks Rocky is a “cool” choice now. Referencing her siblings Landon, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Alabama said:

“We all have very authentic, weird names. I love Rocky. I do. [I] definitely like Rocky.”

Hmm… OK. We guess the name grew on her! Do y’all buy that, tho?!

What do YOU think of it? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Alabama Barker/ Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]