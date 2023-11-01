Here’s Why Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Has Been ‘Skipping Out On Events’ Lately!

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it low-key ahead of the arrival of her and Travis Barker’s baby.

The oldest Kardashian sister is trading in flashy events for relaxing nights in as she gets closer to welcoming her fourth kiddo. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“She’s definitely playing it safe. If that means skipping out on events, then so be it.”

Kourt notably missed Kim’s 43rd birthday party, which the SKIMS founder revealed was because she was on bed rest. At least Kourt still gave us some Halloween looks!

As far as what life will look like after baby Barker does arrive, well, Travis is still set to head out on tour in February. But the Lemme founder isn’t too worried! The source dished:

“It’s not a concern. She gets so much support from family while he’s gone.”

Awww! That’s what family is for!

A separate source added the KarJenner clan is supporting the husband and wife “in every way they can” after Kourt’s emergency fetal surgery back in September:

“[The Kardashians] don’t necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it’s more important to them to support her in real life. They’re so grateful she’s OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn’t left her side.”

Earlier this week, Travis spilled the beans that he and the Poosh founder are set to name their son Rocky, and that he’s expected to arrive on “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Kourtney also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17 with ex Shanna Moakler, and serves as the father figure for Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

