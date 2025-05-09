Alabama Barker Hits Back At 'Pathetic' Comments From TikTok Critics!

Alabama Barker is done with the criticism on TikTok!

On Tuesday, Travis Barker’s daughter posted a video of herself in a robe doing her makeup. It’s the usual content we see from Alabama when she’s not beefing with Bhad Bhabie, and she typically gets a lot of comments joking about how she gets ready, only to go nowhere and hang out in her home instead. Her latest video was no different, but she clapped back this time!

When once social media said she got dressed up to “hangout in your room,” the 19-year-old rapper hit back:

“Why do you feel entitled to comment that knowing you have no idea what I’m doing? Don’t you feel pathetic s**t I would. Whole time I’m outside “

Damn! And Bama was on a roll from there! She was taking no s**t from anyone! Another person insinuated she only posts on social media to see if “people like her yet” after the Bhad Bhabie drama, to which she responded:

“You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people’s opinions?”

To make it clear to everyone, Alabama penned a message in the comments section to say she doesn’t care what anyone thinks! She only cares that folks are watching and engaging with her videos, so she can get her bag:

“My biggest concern is that they take their time to watch me, and comment on my video and give me more attention as well as make my videos have more traction.”

Best revenge is your paper, as Beyoncé would say! Don’t let the haters get to you, girl. Watch her get ready video (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram/TikTok]