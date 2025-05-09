Got A Tip?

Sabrina Carpenter's HILARIOUS Response To Critics Of Her Pantsless Met Gala Outfit!

Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to have such a funny response to criticism!

The 25-year-old pop star attended the Met Gala this week with an outfit styled by Pharrell and Louis Vuitton. With her top hat and tails, she looked to us like an old school magician! We heard others say “circus ringmaster”! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Her pantsless look garnered lots of attention — both good and bad — but she’s not letting it bother her!

One critic took to Twitter (X) to discuss her look, writing:

“I would never suggest this color or the “ringmaster” costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong. In her interview, she said the designer suggested she go pantless because she’s already petite.”

What did Sabrina have to say in response to this?? She kept it Short ‘N Sweet, reposting the critic’s words and adding:

“damn i f**ked up..”

HA!

See the post (below):

Too funny! Sabrina definitely isn’t into taking anything too seriously — and we love that! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 08, 2025 17:48pm PDT

