Sabrina Carpenter's HILARIOUS Response To Critics Of Her Pantsless Met Gala Outfit!

Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to have such a funny response to criticism!

The 25-year-old pop star attended the Met Gala this week with an outfit styled by Pharrell and Louis Vuitton. With her top hat and tails, she looked to us like an old school magician! We heard others say “circus ringmaster”! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sabrina Carpenter has arrived to the #MetGala––and she's keeping it short n' sweet. See all the looks from this year's Met Gala: https://t.co/jeifjwSzoa pic.twitter.com/uS1lETxVia — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 5, 2025

Her pantsless look garnered lots of attention — both good and bad — but she’s not letting it bother her!

Related: Lisa Seemingly Had Rosa Parks’ Face On Her Crotch At Met Gala!

One critic took to Twitter (X) to discuss her look, writing:

“I would never suggest this color or the “ringmaster” costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong. In her interview, she said the designer suggested she go pantless because she’s already petite.”

What did Sabrina have to say in response to this?? She kept it Short ‘N Sweet, reposting the critic’s words and adding:

“damn i f**ked up..”

HA!

See the post (below):

damn i fucked up.. https://t.co/FeiMh9DFgG — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) May 8, 2025

Too funny! Sabrina definitely isn’t into taking anything too seriously — and we love that! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]