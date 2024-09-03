Got A Tip?

Alabama Barker

Travis Barker Is The SWEETEST Dad!

Alabama Barker Shares Adorable Montage Of Dad Travis’ Video Messages To Her: Watch!

Alabama Barker is one proud daughter.

Over the long weekend, the celeb kid took to TikTok to share a heartwarming compilation of some of the “video mail” her dad Travis Barker has left her… And it’s SO sweet!

Starting off with a video of the Blink-182 drummer twirling his drumstick, he says,  “I’m going on stage, I love you.” The clip is followed by a ton of others in which Trav blows his 18-year-old daughter kisses and tells her how much he misses her. She wrote over the video:

“POV: your dad leaves FaceTime video mail every time you miss his call.”

See (below):

@alabamabarker

My dad is my hero, i couldnt ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker ????

♬ Gods creation – daniel.mp3

We’re not crying, you are!

The teen also showed just how lucky she feels to be the musician’s daughter in her caption, where she wrote:

“My dad is my hero, i couldnt ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker”

In the comments, he responded:

“I love you to the moon and back”

Our hearts!!! SO sweet! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Complex/YouTube, Alabama Barker/TikTok, & Travis Barker/Instagram]

Sep 03, 2024 08:16am PDT

