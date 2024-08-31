Kylie Jenner Works Her Nannies WAY Too Hard In 'Extreme' 12-Hour Shifts: REPORT

It is very tough to be a nanny for Kylie Jenner, apparently!

According to an insider for Life & Style this week, the 27-year-old makeup mogul has two nannies on hand to help care for her 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire at all times — at least when they aren’t with their dad, Travis Scott. She also has two more on call, just in case.

Working for any member of the Kardashian-Jenner would be a dream to many, right? All that money, all that luxury? However, being a nanny for Kylie is NOT an easy gig, per this report! In fact, it sounds like a little bit of a nightmare! The source explained:

“The nannies work 12-hour shifts. They have hardly any work-life balance. It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat. She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!”

Jeez! We get that you want your kids on a schedule and regimen. But the exact number of grapes? That seems a bit ridiculous, no? But hey, that’s her kid’s health, it’s up to her. That’s not the issue.

As for the nannies’ work days? Oh man, that sounds brutal — and the opposite of healthy! They need a break to do other things outside of their jobs, whether for fun or their well-being, just like Kylie needs to do after filming, running several businesses, and other obligations. It’s not a good look that The Kardashians star is practically running her team to the ground…

Things got so bad for one of her nannies that she even resigned! And her reason for leaving had nothing to do with the kiddos, who are apparently great. No, the employee just could not keep up with Kylie’s demands anymore! The insider said:

“She quit! The kids are actually very well-behaved, but the nanny just became overwhelmed by the tediousness of working for their mother.”

Oof…

It sounds like Kylie has some work to do in the boss department! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]