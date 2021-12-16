Alabama Man Charged With Capital Murder After Police Find Body Of Missing 5-Year-old Girl

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 5-year-old girl who disappeared this week was sadly found dead in Alabama.

According to People, Kamarie Holland was reported missing by her mother at around 6:15 a.m. Monday after she woke up to discover her daughter had vanished with the front door of their home in Columbus, Georgia wide open. Police immediately identified Jeremy Tremaine Williams as a possible suspect in the kidnapping and reached out to authorities in Russell County, Alabama.

Authorities soon tracked him down to a motel in the Russell County area, where he and his uncle had been for about 30 minutes before police arrived. Williams’ relative is not considered an accessory to the crime at the moment.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that the man had a home six miles away from Kamarie’s place, and when police went to search the abandoned property on Monday night, they found the little girl’s body.

Just awful…

Although investigators are still waiting for the autopsy report, Taylor said Holland’s cause of death appears to have been asphyxiation. Additionally, he shared that it is believed that the motive for her abduction may have been sexual.

Following the news, Holland’s cousin, Adrienne Davis, told the outlet that everyone has been devastated, especially her father, and they have been just leaning on the community right now. She shared:

“It’s a difficult time. It’s been a very difficult time. Corey is basically beside himself. We are out trying to take care of everything for him. The community is coming together and giving us so much support. They are dropping by the house. They are giving to the GoFundMe page. They are supporting the father.”

Williams has been charged with capital murder and could potentially face life without parole or the death penalty if convicted. However, Taylor revealed more charges — such as capital murder during kidnapping and rape — are about to be issued soon. Williams has had a history of child abuse accusations. WRBL News 3 reports that he was accused of lowering half of a 3-year-old’s body into a pot of boiling water in Phenix City in 2009 but was later acquitted by a jury. WTF! Williams was also a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska. However, he was never charged due to a lack of evidence.

Our heart just breaks for this family. We cannot imagine how difficult this must be for them.

