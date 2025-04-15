Alexa PenaVega Shares Heart-Wrenching Photo Of Stillborn Daughter One Year After Her Pregnancy Loss

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Alexa PenaVega is reflecting on her devastating pregnancy loss. And she’s ready to share.

Last year, the Spy Kids star revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she and her husband Carlos PenaVega’s fourth child, a daughter they named Indy, was tragically stillborn. She wrote:

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

It’s been one year since that tragedy, but Alexa is remembering her little angel with nothing but love.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old shared an absolutely heart-wrenching post — that included a photo of her with the precious baby girl on the one-year anniversary of the traumatizing experience. She wrote:

“This was the most painful moment I have ever experienced. I remember it feeling so hard to breathe. Such a deep aching pain… How was this real? It didn’t feel real. Every emotion flooded in at once. And yet, despite devastating loss, we felt so held… so covered… a super natural peace. It was all out of our control. We had to give it all over to God.”

She continued:

“The burden was too heavy for us to carry so He took the weight off of us and draped us in His peace. Over this last year we have watched LIFE come out of her life. We watched people heal because of Indy. We watched grief lifted because of Indy. We watched relationships be restored… God gave her life SO MUCH FRUIT … so much meaning and purpose.”

That’s so beautiful.

The Machete Kills actress concluded:

“Our sweet girl is celebrating with Jesus today. And While we still mourn and wish we had her in our arms… we know she is waiting for us in a place that is beyond anything we can imagine. Jeremiah 29:11”

Ugh, such a devastating situation. We can’t even begin to imagine the hole left in Alexa and Carlos’ lives when sweet Indy didn’t make it… But we’re so happy to hear about all the healing they’ve done. Our hearts are with their family today.

