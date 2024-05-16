Alexa PenaVega Breaks Down in Tears Revealing Her ‘Health Declined’ After Daughter’s Stillbirth

Alexa PenaVega is sharing an update with fans after her tragedy last month.

If you didn’t see the devastating news, the Spy Kids star announced she and her husband Carlos PenaVega lost their fourth child, a daughter they named Indy, who was stillborn. In part, she wrote:

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

You can see her full post (below):

So, so sad.

Now, a month later, she’s checking back in with fans to give an update.

Related: Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Coroner’s Report Reveals Shocking Detail About His Death

On Wednesday, she opened up about the heartbreaking situation in an emotional Instagram video. She started off by warning viewers she was “most likely going to cry” while filming, before revealing the family, including Carlos and their two sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 3, are doing “really well considering everything.” She explained:

“We have been so thankful reading all of your messages of support. All the prayers that you guys have prayed we have felt them. Like, let me tell you, I don’t know how else we would have gotten through this season without all of you lifting us up in prayer. We feel it, we really, really do.”

The 35-year-old then revealed she’s been battling a mysterious health issue in the wake of Indy’s death as she broke down in tears:

“This season I have learned a lot about pain with purpose. Losing Indy was very hard. And then right after losing her, my health declined a lot and nobody could figure out what was wrong.”

Omg poor Alexa… She’s going through so much.

She didn’t provide many more details on the nature of her ailment but noted she’s been “surrendering” to God to help her navigate through things:

“I just kept praying, ‘God, give this pain purpose. Anytime my body is feeling pain, God, you turn it into purpose, whether it’s moving whatever is in my body out, whether it’s pushing these emotions through my body, God, like whatever it is, do not let this pain go to waste.’ That was my prayer. And let me tell you, Indy’s little life has transformed us, like, completely.”

The Machete Kills star continued:

“Our family has never been stronger, my faith has never been stronger, my marriage has never been stronger. Her life was so purposeful in just that short little bit that we had with her. And while she may not have taken a breath here on Earth, she did not go without purpose.”

See her entire emotional clip (below):

We’re sending lots of love the PenaVegas’ way! And we hope Alexa recovers from her health battle soon!

[Images via Alexa PenaVega/Instagram]