Alexis Sharkey's Mother Responds To Rumors Of Marriage Problems Amid Investigation Into The Influencer's Death

The mystery of what happened to Alexis Sharkey has captured the nation’s attention — and led to an exploration of her entire life.

Under the most scrutiny at the moment? Her marriage.

While the late Instagram influencer’s death hasn’t yet been determined to be a homicide, the fact the 26-year-old was found completely nude on the side of the road, miles away from her home, is enough to lead many to believe she was the victim of foul play.

Frankly, the husband is always the first person authorities look at in these cases — sadly women are more likely to be murdered by their significant others than by strangers (about 55% of murdered women were killed by a partner, according to a 2017 study by the CDC).

Add to that the fact Tom Sharkey was the last person known to have seen Alexis alive, as well as some strange, inconsistent statements, and it only makes sense people are digging into the marriage.

Some of Alexis’ friends have opened up about her alleged marital problems, even implying she was on her way to a divorce.

Well, the influencer’s mother, who has already stated she absolutely believes her daughter was killed, is opening up about the rumors. Stacey Robinault told Fox News this week:

“There’s been all sorts of talk about problems. She never shared those with me.”

Hmm. Robinault added that her lack of knowledge of any marital issues was hardly a smoking gun, saying:

“Doesn’t mean she did or didn’t have them.”

However, she didn’t see anything amiss with the couple, whom she had last seen in person last Christmas:

“Whenever they were with us, be it at home or wherever, we had a great deal of fun with them… and we enjoyed being with them.”

Robinault was the first to reveal Tom and Alexis had a fight the night she disappeared, on Black Friday. Pal Chealsea Turnbow corroborated the story, saying Tom had texted her boyfriend about his wife’s disappearance:

“Eleven p.m. is when my boyfriend John called Tom and said, ‘What’s going on, Tom?’ And he said, ‘Me and Lex got into an argument, and she left. I don’t know where she went. Can you just please let me know if you know anything?”

But in his only interview with the local news, Tom denied having gotten into an argument. According to him, his wife had been drinking that night — so when she left he stopped her from driving. But he says she wasn’t storming out, saying:

“We didn’t fight when she left.”

So why did he tell people they had? And why is he trying to cover that up now?

Tom did admit his wife “wasn’t happy” in the interview but said he was the one supporting her, “holding her, cuddling her, and building her back up” in times of stress. The widower clearly does not want anyone thinking the couple were having marital problems.

We’ll keep you up to date as we learn more about this shocking case…

