Naked Body Of Instagram Influencer Found Following Disappearance After Huge Post-Thanksgiving Argument

Well, this is disturbing.

The naked body of a woman found on the side of the road in Houston over the weekend has been identified as Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey.

Local affiliate ABC13 first reported that a public works employee found the body of a nude woman by the Katy Freeway around 8 a.m. Saturday morning after spotting feet poking out from behind some bushes.

Police did not confirm the identity of the woman, whose full real name was Alexis Leigh Robinault, until Monday, but on Sunday night Alexis’ mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, took to her personal Facebook to break the news to loved ones and fans, writing:

“It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

Alexis had been missing since Friday, though according to Robinault the parents didn’t find that out until a full day later when her son-in-law, Tom Sharkey, first informed them he hadn’t seen her in several hours. Apparently she was last in contact with friends at around 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The grieving mother told ABC13 that Alexis’ husband called to say she had stormed out on foot, leaving her car behind, after a huge post-Thanksgiving argument — presumably between the married couple though that was not made completely clear.

Stacey told the local news she had not actually seen her daughter since Wednesday as they weren’t getting together for Thanksgiving:

“(Thanksgiving) was a busy day on her end and our end and so it was just one of those passing, type of ‘Love you’ things. Then Friday… honestly, Friday got away. (It was a) busy day. We never talked, and then she went missing Friday night… and I have not seen her or heard from her since.”

It seems her husband was the last person known to have seen her alive. Tom has not spoken to any press but did post some throwback photos with his wife, including the caption:

“My world! My everything! I’m so lost right now! My one and only.”

That post seems to have been taken down since and his IG made private. However, before that happened we did get a big clue as to why. He posted an IG Story complaining about people “talking crap” about the case, writing:

“I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support! Others were waisting time talking about other things. Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves!”

He also got ahead in defending himself, saying:

“I have been assisting the deputies and making phone calls to fine out what happened to my wife. Next time…. stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!”

We know basically nothing at all right now.

According to police, there was not a mark on Alexis’ body, no sign of injury. They’re still trying to determine the 26-year-old’s cause of death. We aren’t detectives by any means, but we can probably assume the fact her body was found lying naked on the side of the road, apparently overnight, with no call to report it to authorities is a good indicator it was disposed of — meaning this was more than likely foul play.

Well, that and the fact it’s being handled by the Houston Police Department’s homicide division. BTW, you can contact them with any leads at (713) 308-3600.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a friend to raise money for her funeral costs and thus far has racked up over $15k in donations.

Alexis was a growing influencer with over 27,000 followers on IG. Her final post was on November 22.

#RIP

[Image via Alexis Sharkey/Instagram.]