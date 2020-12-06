Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Friends Claim Her Marriage Was On The Rocks -- And Her Husband LIED About Their Fight!

The case of Alexis Sharkey is not going away — and not getting any clearer.

The social media influencer was found dead, completely naked, miles away from her home in Houston, Texas over Thanksgiving weekend.

Strangely, the biggest mystery at the moment is how she died. Authorities said they saw no obvious signs of trauma or injury; the coroner is conducting a full autopsy to find out what happened.

However, the manner of her body’s discovery has led those close to her to believe the worst — that she was murdered. As her own mother told reporters:

“The way in which she was found — my child would never do that to herself. That doesn’t even make sense. That is absolutely foul play. There is nothing to me that suggests that this was an accident. And there’s nothing to me that suggests anything else, other than that this was done to her. And I believe that in my mother’s gut.”

Sharkey’s friends agree. A few sat down with ABC13 and bestie Lauren Breaux said:

“We don’t know what happened. We obviously have had ideas. We believe she was murdered, absolutely.”

The thing is, they aren’t just working from their guts — they apparently know more than they can say. Breaux revealed last week her BFF had been terrified of someone close to her shortly before her death:

“I’m going to be honest, she confided in me about how worried she was for her safety when we went to Marfa, Texas almost a month ago. We were sitting down at dinner and she lost it. We walked back to our hotel room and she confided in me that night in things. I looked at her [and thought], ‘She’s petrified. This girl is scared for her life.'”

They wouldn’t say to whom she was referring as they didn’t want to disrupt the homicide investigation.

However, another friend may accidentally be shedding more light on the situation — or perhaps making it more confusing?

OK, rewind a second. When Alexis’ mother spoke about the night she learned of her daughter’s disappearance, she said her son-in-law, Tom Sharkey had called and told her there was a fight, and that she left on Friday — and that was the last he saw of her.

But when the widower spoke to the local news outlet later, he denied this, saying:

“We didn’t fight when she left.”

He only admitted he was the reason she was on foot, saying stopped her from driving because she had been drinking:

“I just told her she couldn’t drive under the influence. She left anyhow. This is where we’re at.”

The idea that she needed to leave in a hurry, so much so she’d leave her vehicle behind and hoof it — when there wasn’t a fight — was kind of confusing to us. Well, what the 26-year-old’s pal Chealsea Turnbow had to say makes a little more sense.

Her story seems to match up with Alexis’ mother’s; she told KPRC-TV she found out her friend was missing when Tom called her boyfriend:

“He just said, you know, ‘Lex, she left the house. We got into an argument. I don’t know what’s going on. Can you have the girls reach out to me?'”

So they did get into an argument? Why did he lie about that??

That wasn’t the only part of Alexis’ husband’s interview that her friends disputed. While Tom said his late wife had been “stressed” he painted a portrait of a happy marriage in which he was a source of support.

Breaux and the others speaking to ABC13 said from what they knew the marriage was actually on the rocks — in serious trouble in fact! Hmm…

After several hours being missing, Alexis was found on Saturday morning when a garbage truck driver saw feet sticking out from behind some bushes near the Katy Freeway. The next morning Tom identified the body, and the search was over. Turnbow said:

“Since then none of us have been able to grieve or think about grieving her death because we want justice for her, and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

She added that a memorial that had been scheduled for Thursday had been postponed to give law enforcement more time to investigate. We hope they get to the bottom of this disturbing case soon.

[Image via Alexis Sharkey/Instagram.]