Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Husband Says Late Wife 'Wasn't Happy' In Bizarre Interview

The mysterious death of Alexis Sharkey has already begun to capture the attention of the nation. That has already become a nightmare for her husband.

The 26-year-old Instagram influencer, whose fan base had reached over 27,000 followers by the time of her death, left her Houston, Texas home on foot the day after Thanksgiving and disappeared. On Saturday morning she was found dead on the side of the road. While there was no sign of physical injury, the way her body was found — completely naked, miles from her house, having been left there overnight — screams foul play. Her mother certainly agrees with that.

Related: Alexis Sharkey’s Mother Speaks Out About What Was ‘Done To Her’

In cases where something happens to the wife, the husband is always the first person everyone turns to, and this case is no different. Tom Sharkey also seems to have been the last person to see her alive, which has unfortunately led many to jump to some pretty disturbing conclusions.

In an interview with local affiliate ABC13, he shares the torment he’s going through, including random death threats online and more. Unfortunately he also may have made things worse for himself in the six-minute conversation, which interviewer Steve Campion describes as “disjointed, moving from thought to thought.”

A distraught Tom mourned the loss of his “everything” as having “destroyed” him — but also made some pretty big revelations about the semi-celebrity. He said the influencer’s happy-go-lucky image on social media was all a facade covering up the real Alexis:

“She wasn’t happy. She was stressed. I would cuddle her to try to make her strong. She was an amazing woman. Sir, my wife was an amazing woman. She really was. There’s always other sides to everything. I was the one holding her, cuddling her, and building her back up.”

Huh. However, he also said pointedly he wasn’t speaking out to clear his name or anything:

“I don’t need to set the record straight. I’ll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife.”

However, the widower does then attempt to set the record straight about one thing. Something Alexis’ mother said early on was that her daughter had been in a huge fight before she left the house on foot. He denies this, saying:

“She understood me. I understood her. We didn’t fight when she left.”

However, he was the reason she was on foot — saying he thought she’d had too much to drink to get behind the wheel:

“I just told her she couldn’t drive under the influence. She left anyhow. This is where we’re at.”

So they weren’t having a fight, but she had to leave. Even if that meant leaving on foot. And he couldn’t take her where she was going. But it wasn’t a fight??

While we’re still trying to understand, it’s clear a lot of folks have already made up their minds about Tom. He revealed he has been getting death threats as people make assumptions about his role in the tragedy.

“It’s horrible. People are talking tons of crap. I’m getting death threats and stuff. None of that bothers me. What bothers me is that world and everybody in it focuses on all of the stuff that doesn’t matter.”

He says everyone “should have been focused on finding my wife” instead of guessing blindly. But in the end, a blind guess may have been how she was found. Tom says he decided on Sunday to go to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office to check there after he came to the conclusion the Jane Doe found near the Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway was his wife:

“Everybody was still looking for her, and I located her Sunday morning in the coroner’s office. They couldn’t ID my wife. They didn’t know who she was. She was just there.”

Um… they didn’t call him to ID the body? Did he just leave that part out? The alternative is that saw the news of a twenty-something woman’s body being found on the side of the road and guessed it was his wife, which… frankly is too awful for us to even picture.

Honestly, we can’t say as we’ve never been in such an unimaginable situation.

In any case, Tom told the outlet he was fully cooperating with police and had turned over all of Alexis’ messages, emails, and phone records. He also said he was confident the Houston PD were “going to find everyone that was involved.”

Campion says the widower suddenly ended the interview by saying:

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m not a jerk. I’m just destroyed.”

He then asked the network never to contact him again.

What do YOU make of this case so far, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Alexis Sharkey/Instagram.]