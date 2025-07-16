Alison Brie Caught On Camera Clipping Dave Franco’s Toenails In Public! And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Got A Tip?

Y’all… WTF did we just watch?!

You know those married couples that are WAY too comfortable with each other in public?? Well, add Alison Brie and Dave Franco to the list! On Tuesday, footage emerged on social media of the couple having a picnic in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. But there was one unexpected item on the menu that’s driving fans crazy: Dave’s toenails!

In the video, which was uploaded as a YouTube Short by a random user, James Franco’s little brother is casually scrolling on his phone on a blanket while Alison cuts his toenails and disposes of the clippings into the grass. We’re not kidding! See for yourself (below):

On Reddit, users quickly began sounding off on the odd footage with varying takes, writing things like:

“what the

“Now that’s love”

“Do you know whats weirder than doing this in public? Filming literally anyone doing this in public…”

Many, however, suspected the stunt was nothing but a bit of unorthodox promo for their new film, Together:

“99% gotta be a promo for their new movie”

“They’re all in on it lol. It’s marketing”

“Nothing is real anymore.”

“This is probably staged, and if it’s not, the person filming is a lot weirder than they are.”

“They’re both comedians. They tend to do stuff like this, the cameraman is probably even with them”

As of now, neither of them have publicly addressed the footage to confirm whether or not it’s marketing, but Together comes out in just a couple weeks. So the timing is definitely right! You can watch the trailer (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 16, 2025 14:40pm PDT

