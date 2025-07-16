Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Usually All Over Each Other -- Except For His One 'Disgusting' Desire!

Kelly Ripa is totally “disgusted” by her hubby Mark Consuelos’ FAVORITE sexual request!

It’s no secret the married couple are all over each other. Just look at all the photos they post — like our fave (above)! Especially since the kids are out of the house! They talk about it all the time!

But there’s one thing Kelly ain’t so keen on in the bedroom… The talk show host appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she brought up the subject of “evening” VS. “morning” sex. Host Amanda Hirsch immediately claimed evening time, joking, “do not breathe on me in the morning.” And Kelly couldn’t agree more:

“I find it disgusting. [Marks wants to do it] only in the morning. He hasn’t learned. He’ll never learn. He’s a guy, he’s never going to learn.”

HA!

Related: ana Kramer’s Husband Allan Russell Makes Shocking Admission About Masturbation

And it came to a point where she HAD to sit him down and break the news to him:

“I said to him, ‘Here’s the thing: there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way. Because it feels like 90 percent of the time it’s your way, and now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way … night only.”

The pair, of course, co-host LIVE with Kelly and Mark. Every morning… LOLz!

Amanda asked if Mark actually wants to seriously exchange morning breath, and Kelly responded:

“Yeah, he wants to kiss. And I have a retainer in, and he’s got his nasal strips on. It’s like, we are the most repulsive, disgusting … It’s that d**k has a brain of its own and it doesn’t see the retainer.”

Ha! She’s right about that… She joked:

“I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning.”

Kelly’s only silver lining is that working together on their talk show requires VERY early wake up times, which has “almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week.” The 54-year-old joked:

“May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction … He’s in his mid 50s, shouldn’t that be happening now?”

Listen to more (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What about you? Morning or evenings? Are mornings as disgusting to you as they are to Kelly? And does your partner feel the same way?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kelly Ripa/Instagram]