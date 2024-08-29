Allison Holker Debuts New Relationship More Than A Year After Tragic Death Of Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss!

Allison Holker is starting a new chapter.



More than a year after her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away, the dancer took to Instagram to share a photo soft launching a new relationship with a mystery man.

In a picture of just their shadows, Allison and her boyfriend are seen holding hands. Aww! She also kept her caption very simple with a single red heart emoji. Take a look at the post (below):

Adorable! At this time, the identity of her new beau is unknown. Whoever he is, many people in the comments wish Allison nothing but the best. After all, the 36-year-old has been through enough. She deserves happiness.

See the well-wishes from fans (below):

“Love has a way of renewing itself, even after the deepest of losses. Finding the courage to open your heart again after such a journey speaks to the resilience of your spirit and the beauty of the love you shared. May this new chapter bring you the joy, companionship, and peace you so deeply deserve, honoring the love you’ll always hold in your heart while embracing the possibilities of tomorrow.” “I’m happy you have someone to give you love in this way. Blessings you and to whoever you choose to share your life with.” “you deserve all the happiness” “Everyone deserves another love chance. I wish you nothing but love and happiness, Allison.” “Life is to be lived, and loved. You’re teaching your children that it’s okay to live” “I love this! You are an amazing person and you deserve to be happy!!!”

Allison truly does deserve to be happy! Reactions to her soft launching a new romance, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Allison Holker/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]