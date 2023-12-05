Allison Holker Reflects On Dealing With Never-Ending 'Grief' Nearly 1 Year Since Stephen 'tWitch’ Boss' Death

Allison Holker is getting candid about the mourning process.

As the first anniversary of the tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss approaches, the 35-year-old professional dancer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a message about “grief” with her followers. She wrote alongside two pictures of herself:

“Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date. Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

Well said. And such a brave stance after the tragic and shocking loss of her husband.

Throughout the past year since Stephen died by suicide, Allison has been very open with fans about what life has been like for her and her family. Back in September, she paid tribute to The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ on what would have been his 41st birthday, saying:

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”

Our hearts continue to go out to Allison and her three children — 15-year-old daughter Weslie, 7-year-old son Maddox, and 4-year-old Zaia. With the one-year anniversary of Stephen’s death coming up, we cannot imagine how difficult this time must be for all of them.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

