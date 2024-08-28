Lana Del Rey's Rumored New Boyfriend Is An ALLIGATOR TOUR GUIDE!

Lana Del Rey appears to have possibly found love again — and you’ll never guess what her rumored new beau does for a living! Spoiler: It’s not Quavo! Sorry to those who were shipping them this summer!

In fact, her new man isn’t even famous, so don’t throw out any celebrity names! She actually sparked romance rumors over the weekend with a Louisiana-born alligator tour guide named Jeremy Dufrene. Yes, AN ALLIGATOR TOUR GUIDE!

In a video posted to TikTok, a social media user caught the pair holding hands on Sunday before her set at the Leeds Festival. Lana and Jeremy were also spotted shopping at a Harrods store in London and dining at a pub. See the two out and about together (below):

Lana Del Rey was seen dining with her new boyfriend in London. pic.twitter.com/hPLjdEQpbY — Pop Celeb (@popcelebpic) August 28, 2024

Wow! If you’re curious about her rumored new guy, here is the rundown! Jeremy is a dad of two who works as a tour guide at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours in Des Allemands, Louisiana, where you get an up-close look at alligators and other animals! What a wild and scary profession!

What’s more? He and Lana go way back! They’ve known each other for at least five years now! The 39-year-old singer seemingly first met Jeremy in March 2019 when she took one of his tours while in Louisiana for her show at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival. Lana posted pictures with him to social media, writing:

“Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthu’s Air Boat Tours x.”

Check it out (below):

He also shared a photo with Lana to his own account, saying it’s “always a pleasure @lanadelrey.” (FYI, it appears Jeremy’s Instagram is now private amid the speculation.)

While the A&W artist had a good time with Jeremy, nothing happened between them back then — as far as we know. Six months after the tour, she began dating Sean Larkin. After they broke up, she moved on to Clayton Johnson. They got engaged but called it off in 2021. Lana then sparked dating rumors with Jack Donoghue, Evan Winiker, and now…

The musician reconnected with Jeremy in May 2024 when she and her friends took a boat tour while in the town for Hangout Fest. Alongside a pic with Jeremy, she wrote in an IG caption:

“Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene”

“My guy”?! Was this just an innocent comment? Or were they already a thing at that point, and everyone didn’t pick up on it? Hmm. Whatever the case, Lana and Jeremy look like a couple now based on the latest pictures and video! And we must say that Lana dating an alligator tour guide is one of the most Lana Del Rey things she has ever done! LOLz!

Reactions to her new rumored romance, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

