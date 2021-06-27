Allison Mack Apologizes To NXIVM Sex Cult Survivors & Begs For No Jail Time Days Before Case Sentencing

Allison Mack issued another apology to the NXIVM sex cult survivors just days before her sentencing.

In case you didn’t know, the Smallville star was arrested in 2018 and later pled guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection to her role in NXIVM. Mack had been Keith Raniere right-hand woman in the group — which disgustingly branded women with his initials and blackmailed them into becoming his sex slaves. She previously expressed how she was “very sorry who I’ve hurt” through her “misguided adherence” to the teachings of Raniere, who was sentenced in October to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes.

Now, the 38-year-old former actress has penned some new comments to the victims of the cult in a letter sent to a New York judge and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter ahead of her hearing on Wednesday. Mack reportedly wrote:

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

According to the THR, she then expressed her regret to the victims of NXIVM who were abused and forced to have sex with Raniere:

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavyweight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

Her letter also referenced “those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices” and plans to dedicate the rest of her life to making amends to those who “fought hard to show me the truth about Nxivm and Keith.” She explained:

“I pushed you away and silenced myself toward you when you were trying to save my life. … I lied to you, again and again, in order to protect the delusion I was so deeply committed to believing. The list of those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices continues to grow as I become more and more aware of how my choices have affected those around me. I am grateful that I have made it through this process alive and that I stopped when I was.”

But that’s not all she touched on in her lengthy note…

A memo from Mack’s attorney also asked for no jail time because the CW alum knows she has “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment.”

What?!?!

Last week, federal prosecutors had actually petitioned the judge to give her a reduced sentence due to her cooperation in the investigation of Raniere. Allison’s crimes could result in 14 to 17.5 years in jail to which she pleaded. But now she wants none at all?! Her sentencing request further states that she “respectfully asks the Court to permit her to continue down this path of growth and reform by imposing a sentence without incarceration, and which would permit her to continue her academic studies.”

Hmm… It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the court will proceed — but we really doubt they’ll be able to ignore all the harm she has caused.

What do YOU think the court should do? Let us know in the comments (below).

