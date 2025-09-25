Finally, Some Proof Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Are Dating!

We finally have some solid evidence Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are dating!

We’ve been hearing whispers of the unlikely coupling for the better part of a month, but the most solid proof has been footage of them together at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in June. See HERE for reference.

Since then, it’s been a whole lot of hearsay… Some claiming they’re in it for real as Scooter is “obsessed,” while others claim Sydney REFUSES to be locked down. But what we’ve been lacking this whole time is any solid, hard evidence… Until now!

On Thursday, celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi posted a photo of the Anyone But You star and Justin Bieber’s former manager on a date!! On Instagram, they shared a fan pic of the pair at eatery Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, California recently. The fan speculated in their submission:

“Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000% dating”

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

As of now, neither Sydney nor Scooter have publicly addressed romance rumors.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

