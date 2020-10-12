Amanda Bynes Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Paul Michael In New Instagram Pics — Look!

After returning to Instagram earlier this month with a whole new look and brand, Amanda Bynes has something special to celebrate: her anniversary with fiancé Paul Michael.

On Sunday, the She’s The Man star took to her renamed IG account (@matteblackonlinestore) to share two new photos of herself and her fiancé in honor of their one-year anniversary.

She captioned the post:

“Celebrating our one year anniversary! “

She has since taken the images down, though we managed to snag one before it was deleted (see above). While it’s unclear why she deleted the pics, this milestone has finally given us an official timeline for their relationship!

Prior to Bynes re-emerging on IG after several months of silence, Paul began uploading photos with his fiancée back in September on his own social media platform, most recently sharing a video of the two rapping together to A$AP Rocky‘s song Fashion Killa in a sun-kissed backyard.

Take a look at the couple’s skills (below):

As we previously reported, the 34-year-old provided fans with a life update back in May, covering her education, mental health, and relationship:

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals. Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul. Hope you’re all staying safe! Love y’all!”

Just a month later, her lawyer David Esquibias confirmed to Us Weekly that she was continuing to put the work in to become her best self:

“Amanda’s at a treatment center for stress and anxiety. She’s not there for drug or alcohol issues.”

We haven’t gotten any updates on the status of her degree or treatment plan in a while, but it seems like things are going swimmingly in the relationship department!

The All That alum had been slowly but surely making her way back into the public eye earlier this year after several years away, due in part to her struggles with self-image which she recently detailed on her IG:

“Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time I look nothing like myself. I’m talking 16 chins, face looks completely different and it’s an all around terrifying experience to look myself up online, quite honestly. Like, I’m about to cry just thinking about it.”

She continued:

“But I wanted to post this video so people know that I’m just like you, I want to look my best. Of course I can take an unflattering shot but the amount of unflattering shots that I see online, I know that my photos are being photoshopped. I just, I don’t look like that in the photos that I take or when I look at myself in the mirror.”

Let’s hope she’s getting back to a better place with acceptance, and will hopefully be sharing more about what exactly Matte Black project is!

Wishing these two a very happy anniversary!!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram.]