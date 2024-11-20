Amanda Kloots Accuses Dancing With The Stars Pro Alan Bersten Of Being 'Very Mean' Behind The Scenes!

Alan Bersten was not the best Dancing With the Stars partner off the dance floor! Just ask Amanda Kloots!

If you don’t know, the Talk host competed on the competition show in 2021 alongside her professional partner. The pair always looked like they enjoyed their time in the ballroom together! But what did the public not see once the cameras went down? Well, Amanda did NOT have a great experience working with Alan at times!

In fact, she claimed on the latest episode of the Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey podcast on Tuesday that he was straight-up “mean” to her behind the scenes! Whoa!! She explained on the episode:

“He was very mean to me. Growing up Russian, growing up in that dance atmosphere. And he did see a lot of potential in me, and he saw that we could possibly win this thing.”

Feeling like you could win a competition does not excuse bad behavior, though! And it sounds like Alan was a nightmare to be around sometimes! Amanda claimed she “got yelled at” by the 30-year-old television personality. What the f**k!

Related: Artem Chigvintsev Started Working A ‘Construction Job’ After Being ‘Cut’ From DWTS!

However, the former Rockette never stood up for herself. Instead, she kept all her anger towards him inside since she knew the producers would want to interview her about her feelings, and she did not want to lose an hour of their rehearsal time. Amanda said:

“I would just keep it bottled up, and we would just be dancing, and I would just be raging inside.”

Those who have kept up with the DWTS goss over the years know her comments are not surprising. After all, this is not the first time we’ve heard Alan was not the nicest pro on the show! His former partner Hannah Brown, who competed on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars in 2019, said in her book God Bless This Mess that their relationship was volatile as Alan pushed her “too far in rehearsals” and left her on “the brink of tears every day.” Jeez. Also, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who competed with controversial pro Artem Chigvintsev on Season 29, claimed on her Off the Vine podcast last year that Alan is “kind of a d**k” and “crazy in the ballroom.”

So, Alan had a bit of a bad rep back then, too! But has he been reformed since his days of dancing with Amanda? According to the fitness instructor, he has! And it is all thanks to her! Amanda shared:

“I think Alan has grown up a lot in the last couple of years. I’m saying this, and I know that he’ll agree with me: I helped him become a nicer person in teaching.”

We wonder if his current partner, rugby player Ilona Maher, would agree that he is a “nicer person” in rehearsals now! They do seem to be having a good time together on the show! However, you clearly never know what is going on off-camera!

And FWIW, even though Alan was “very mean” to Amanda during the series, they appear to have become friends! Check out a post from June of this year (below):

Wow! It looks like they worked past that rehearsal drama!

Watch the podcast (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you get the vibe that Alan was not a pleasant partner? Or are you shocked by this accusation from Amanda? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Talk/Dancing With the Stars/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, Alan Bersten/Instagram]