Artem Chigvintsev Once Accused Of Kicking, Shoving, & Threatening To ‘Kill’ Strictly Come Dancing Partner! OMG! 

It appears Artem Chigvintsev has a history of alleged violence…

As we reported, the 42-year-old professional dancer was arrested for domestic violence in Napa Valley, California on Thursday. It was unclear who was involved in the terrifying incident at first. However, the booking code at the Napa County Jail soon revealed he was specifically booked under the charges of felony corporal injury to spouse. The mention of “spouse” all but confirms it was his wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella). Awful.

Not only did the news break many fans’ hearts, but it came as quite a shock. However, this isn’t the first time Artem has been accused of acting violently toward a woman. After his arrest, an interview from his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Fern Britton — who is a well-known television presenter in the UK — resurfaced, and in it she made some bombshell accusations against the Dancing With the Stars pro!

Nine years ago, she claimed to The Huffington Post UK that Artem would shove and kick her when they were paired together on the show in 2012! OMG! She recalled to the outlet:

“We would be in hold and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me.”

Oftentimes, Fern said he would tell her:

“You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you.”

And Artem didn’t just allegedly attack her. He also threatened her, according to the former This Morning host. What the f**k! Fern admitted she was so afraid of her dance partner, as he once allegedly told her to “shut your face” and “go home before I kill you.” Whoa! That is not making the dance floor a safe space at all! She continued:

“I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.’ Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, ‘Well, I won’t correct him on that one.’”

While on the show, Artem was dating actress and former show partner Kara Tointon. Fern — who was 58 years old during the competition — felt he used his experience with his girlfriend to belittle the television personality for not being “younger and with danceability.” Jeez! However, she tried not to let the comments get to her. She recalled replying:

“Well I think I’m young and when I’m drunk I dance really well.”

Wow, a badass even when recounting horror!

Despite having what was a nightmare experience with Artem, Ferm insisted they were friends. Wait.. Huh? Why would she want to be pals with a guy who she says kicked, shoved, and threatened her? If anything, she should stay far away from him! As for her overall time on Strictly Come Dancing? She somewhat enjoyed it:

“We did love each other for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified. I did kind of enjoy it but it was grim at the same time.”

Yeah, we would say it sounded pretty “grim!” In 2015, Artem denied the accusations to Daily Express and insisted with “respect” and “care”:

“I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am. I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me.”

Hmm.

We just cannot believe he went on to continue for another season on the series and then went on to coach other celebs on DWTS after these serious allegations! However, in light of the domestic violence arrest, he probably won’t be asked back to the ABC series ever again! It is hard to imagine any celebrities would want to work with him now…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

