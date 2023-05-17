Amber Heard’s Friends SLAM Johnny Depp Lovefest At Cannes!

Those in Amber Heard‘s camp are not at all happy about Johnny Depp making his entertainment industry comeback this week at the Cannes Film Festival.

As we reported earlier on Wednesday morning, Depp received a 7-minute-long standing ovation at the premiere of his new film Jeanne du Barry, which officially opened the French festival on Tuesday. But not everybody is excited to see him be embraced again by fans. And considering the legal situation he and Heard were previously involved in, we can’t say we’re surprised…

Related: Johnny Depp’s First Wife Says She Was ‘Terrified’ He’d Lose ‘Horrific’ Amber Heard Trial

While the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star was busy appearing on the red carpet at Cannes, Amber’s closest friend was calling out the festival’s perceived hypocrisy over on Instagram. Over the weekend, journalist Eve Barlow posted a series of images to her IG account slamming Cannes leaders for allowing Depp such a soft landing spot to promote his new movie, which is directed by French actor-slash-filmmaker Maïwenn.

Barlow, who is currently living with Heard and the actress’ daughter Oonagh in Madrid, posted a strong statement about the festival seemingly “supporting” troublesome men. In it, she wrote:

“Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers. Plus ça change. #CannesYouNot.”

Along with Depp, who Barlow slammed as being part of a film that is “representing abusers at Cannes,” the journalist also pointed to several other notable Hollywood men who have been accused of misconduct.

The images included shots of controversial directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski — each of whom have been accused of sexual misconduct with minors — as well as convicted rapist producer Harvey Weinstein, accused serial sexual harasser actor Gérard Depardieu, and accused rapist director Luc Besson (who also happens to be Maïwenn’s ex-husband — they got married when she was just 16).

As you can see (below), Barlow also shared various slides with incriminating quotes from Depp that were revealed at his infamous defamation trial against Heard:

No word on how the other famous men in those images have reacted to the post. As for Depp, insiders are already speaking out about it. A source close to the longtime star told Page Six on Tuesday afternoon upon seeing Barlow’s IG post:

“The other people in this post are alleged or convicted child predators and rapists; that is not Johnny. He won his trial and he was not accused of anything like this.”

Then, later on Tuesday, Barlow again returned to IG with a similar angle of defense for Heard.

Related: Johnny’s Team Shades The Hell Out Of Amber In Fiery Legal Statement

This time, the journo took aim at French cosmetics giant L’Oréal and demanded they continue to stand with Amber as a brand ambassador through the aftermath of her controversial trial with Depp:

Of course, Johnny is well on his way along the proverbial comeback trail at this point.

As we previously reported late last week, the Kentucky-born star just inked a record eight-figure deal with Dior to return as the face of Sauvage. Plus, he’s got a directorial debut with Al Pacino in development right now, too. But clearly, not everybody is happy about that.

What about U, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your takes on Johnny and Amber down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]