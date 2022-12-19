Johnny Depp's Team Shade The Hell Out Of Amber Heard In New Statement!

If this is a sign of things to come, this war of words will probably never end.

On Monday Amber Heard chose to end her appeal of the Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict. In a new settlement, she agreed to pay her ex-husband $1 million (or at least her insurance company will pay it) instead of what she previously owed. If you’ll recall, she was ordered to pay him a total of $10.35 mil, he was ordered to pay her $2 mil. So she owed him a whopping $8.35 million! So this is quite the discount.

Depp’s team said in their initial statement that it “was never about the money” but the “rigorous pursuit for justice.” But in a second statement they’re getting far more overtly shady against Amber. Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew said in a statement obtained by Variety:

“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light. The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp’s favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1 million – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.”

Did you catch it? Because they dropped it pretty hard!

“…Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities…”

Yeah. That “actually” is doing some hard work there! They’re shading Amber for never donating that $7 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital LA after the divorce!

One of the most heated moments during the defamation trial was when Camille Vasquez hammered the Aquaman star on the stand about having “pledged” to donate the money — but never actually going through with it. She brought the receipts and made it clear Amber was, at best, misleading the world about it. Considering the gesture of donating the money to charity was, ostensibly, to show she didn’t care about the money… the fact she didn’t (actually) donate it probably changed a lot of the perception about her credibility.

The fact Vasquez chose to get one last jab at Amber about it — on behalf of Johnny, of course — speaks volumes!

Amber herself made clear in her statement that the lower amount she’s paying doesn’t represent a deal for her to keep quiet, declaring:

“There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward… I will not be threatened, disheartened, or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth.”

So we wouldn’t be surprised if she hits back eventually. Like we said, the case may be settled legally… but in the court of public opinion this fight may never end.

